Windsor Firefighter Dies

Friday January 4th, 2019

Posted at 7:59pm

City News
Windsor Firefighters are mourning the sudden death of a young firefighter.

Wesley Orr passed away early Friday as the result of a “unfortunate accident.”

According to Windsor Fire, he was just shy of his 26th birthday.

The cause of death has not been released, but sources say he was on vacation in Collingwood at the time of his death.

