Windsor Firefighter Dies

Windsor Firefighters are mourning the sudden death of a young firefighter.

Wesley Orr passed away early Friday as the result of a “unfortunate accident.”

According to Windsor Fire, he was just shy of his 26th birthday.

The cause of death has not been released, but sources say he was on vacation in Collingwood at the time of his death.

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow WFRS wishes to announce the sudden passing of Firefighter Wesley Orr early this morning just shy of his 26th birthday. Please keep Wesley and his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time of grief. *JL — Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) January 5, 2019

Our sincere condolences to the Orr family and to @WindsorFire1 on the sudden passing of firefighter Wesley Orr. — Kingsville Fire 🍁 (@KingsvilleFD) January 5, 2019

It is with sadness we send our condolences to the Orr family and our brothers and sisters at @WindsorFire1 on the passing of Wesley Orr. We will miss his leading professionalism and the example he set for customer service. He will always be an example for us all to be. — Amherstburg Fire (@Aburg_Fire) January 4, 2019