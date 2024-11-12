Your Guide To The Most Unique Gifts This Holiday Season

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Searching for the perfect gift for that special someone? What do they want? What do they do? Are they ‘the person who has everything’? The searching and deciding process can be overwhelming on top of all of the other planning and chaos of the holiday season. We’re here to help! Our 2024 Holiday Gift Guide has unique gifts and fantastic finds that will have your loved ones bragging about their gifts for months to come, and better yet – you’re supporting local makers and artisans with each purchase!

Allergy Eatables

Allergy Eatables shows your thoughtfulness in a unique way. Crafting allergy friendly snacks and condiments made with food allergies in mind: Gluten Free Samosas, Dairy Free Chocolate and Sauces. Purchase a Holiday Bundle, this specially curated package includes four flavors of delicious gluten-free samosas, dairy-free chocolates and two signature sauces. Designed to make your holiday entertaining effortless and enjoyable, the Holiday Bundle ensures the perfect appetizers will be ready in no time.

Foxwood Gifts – Family Tree Heirloom Frame

It doesn’t get much more unique than a custom family tree from Foxwood Gifts. Specializing in custom Canadiana & personalized gifts with a focus on sustainability and hyper-locality. Cut, engraved and hand-assembled from 3 different types of layered wood (maple, walnut, cherry), this one of a kind family tree art box is an heirloom-quality mantlepiece that will last for years to come.

The Kindness Mouse

For many children, toys are over-flowing and the holiday season adds more to the pile of unused and unwanted. For something a bit different – and a bit more meaningful, look no further than The Kindness Mouse. The Kindness Mouse™ is a playful adventure for kids focused on fun, empathy, and inspiring the good within. The activity set includes a story, a plush mouse character, and a set of activity cards. The Kindness Mouse™ from wonderwell.ca is embracing the holiday season as a way to spread good values and support your child’s social and emotional well-being. Not just for the holiday season, it is a valuable play experience that can be enjoyed all year round.

Park House Museum and Tinsmiths

For a unique and one-of-a-kind gift, check out the Tinsmithing Catalogue from The Park House Museum and purchase a handmade pierced tin lantern or one of many other unique pieces. A year round museum that provides curriculum based programming and caters to the needs of visiting school children, seniors and the general public, as well as being an interesting and informative place to visit, the Park House Museum is a great gift idea any time of year!

Sherry Gardner

For the fashion lover that will love a unique piece, shop Sherry Gardner’s pieces. An artisan with the Walkerville Artists Collective crafting Boho/Beaded/Wired/Knotted Jewellery and Crocheted Apparel and Accessories. Look no further than the boho fringed shawl – This shawl will keep you cozy on nippy fall days and chilly summer nights. Pair it with a blouse or sleeveless dress. Acrylic sport roving yarn in Dragonfly colours.

Soffi Studio

The goal of Soffi Studio is to bring art into the realm of daily life. Surprise your loved with with a true work of art: a Stemless Multi Facet, Wine Glass Pair. The classic stemless hand blown wine glass has a ribbed texture that is tactile and beautifully intimate to hold. Pair it with a favourite beverage! Made in smoke grey and a pop of colour combination. Soffi’s glassware is dishwasher-safe and holds up to 500ml.

Synergy Wellness

Synergy Wellness is a self care and wellness boutique that offers a wide range of products and services to support holistic wellness needs. From relaxation massage, Reiki sessions, Sound Bath Meditations and other events, to a gorgeous retail space! Bring the gift of relaxation and good energy with a gift certificate for a Reiki session. Your loved one will experience deep relaxation and healing with a Reiki session or relaxation massage.

Vincent & Jules

Looking for the most unique gift for grandma, grandpa, aunts, uncles or mom and dad? Turn your child’s artwork into a one-of-a-kind keepsake with a child’s artwork ornament from Vincent & Jules. Engraved with your child’s handwriting, age and doodle; this ornament (with five style choices) is just as adorable as it is memorable!

For more great gift ideas read the 2024 Windsor Essex Holiday Gift Guide today!

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex.