Sweet Spots & Gifts They’ll Love For Valentine’s Day

Sweet Spots & Gifts They’ll Love For Valentine’s Day

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Love is in the air in Windsor Essex! Whether you’re planning a romantic night out, a thoughtful gift for your special someone, or a fun experience to share with a loved one, our region has everything you need to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable. From cozy dinners at local restaurants and one-of-a-kind shopping finds to unique experiences like wine tastings or spa retreats, there’s no shortage of ways to show your love.

Use our Windsor Essex Valentine’s Day Guide and let us help you plan the perfect Valentine’s celebration with the best gifts and activities Windsor Essex has to offer. Plus keep reading for more gift ideas and special treats to show your love this Friday February 14th (and maybe a few more ideas to keep the love flowing all year long!).

Cirque du Soleil OVO

Cirque du Soleil soars into the WFCU Centre February 27th to March 2nd. Tickets to the show would make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift with something to look forward to a couple of weeks after the big day! The theme of the show ties in with the theme of love and tells the story of a day in the life of insects. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting selected insect species’ unique personalities and abilities, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated into the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages. For a chance to WIN tickets to Cirque du Soleil Ovo download the Eyes on Art digital pass and you’ll automatically be entered to win tickets! PLUS: for every check-in at a participating location, you’ll earn an additional entry into the contest. The Eyes on Art program is your guide to discovering the incredible art and culture scene of Windsor Essex, featuring over 220 artwork pieces across 32 art districts. Check in before February 20th to earn your bonus entries. More details at visitwindsoressex.com/art.

Spend The Night

The Grove Hotel and The Grove Motel are setting the mood and have you fully covered for a romantic night stay! The “Be Mine, Valentine: Cupid’s Revenge” package is here, and it’s rebellious, romantic, and oh-so-sweet. Book now and let them set the scene for your perfect escape. The package includes:

– Overnight stay for two in one of their stylish rooms

– $50 gift card to a local restaurant

– Decadent chocolate-covered strawberries

– Your choice of Pelee Island wine for two (sweet) OR Wolfhead Cinnamon Whiskey with Coke (spicy)

– Custom Spotify playlist to set the mood

– Late checkout so you can savor the morning

Available to book online now at TheGrove.Rocks – spaces are limited, so don’t wait!

Sip, Savour and Cheers!

This Valentine’s Day, treat your special someone to the gift of exploration and flavor with the EPIC Wineries Wine Tasting Pass and the Barrels Bottles and Brews Flight Log. These curated experiences offer the perfect way to discover the rich winery and brewery culture of Windsor Essex. Sip on award-winning wines at charming vineyards or sample unique craft brews and spirits along the region’s celebrated Barrels Bottles and Brews trail. Whether it’s a romantic date night or a fun day date of adventure, these passes make it easy to explore, taste, and create memories together. Share the love and raise a glass to unforgettable moments in Windsor Essex! Be sure to check out our Valentine’s Day Guide for more fun events like A Sweet Pairing at Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards and Valentine’s Weekend at Oxley Winery and North 42 Degrees Estate Winery.

Sweets and Treats

Indulge your sweet tooth this Valentine’s Day with the delightful treats waiting for you in Windsor Essex! Start with the handcrafted confections from Evelyn’s Candy House in Amherstburg, where chocolates and candies are made with love. For cookie lovers, Cookie Bar in Ford City offers mouthwatering, creative flavors perfect for sharing (or savoring yourself!). Pop over to What’s Poppin’ Popcorn Factory for gourmet popcorn in unique, irresistible varieties that will make the perfect addition to your Valentine’s plans. And don’t miss the decadent pastries and desserts crafted by Iron Kettle Commissary, where every bite is pure bliss. Show your love with sweets and treats that are as special as your Valentine!

Relax, Recharge and Romance

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to relax, recharge, and focus on wellness with your special someone. Treat yourselves to a serene escape at Wilderness Retreat and Nordic Spa in Kingsville, where you can immerse in nature and enjoy tranquil accommodations. Unwind together with a spa experience at Pure Day Spa in Amherstburg or enjoy the boutique luxury of Hotel STRY, complete with its charming amenities for the ultimate couple’s getaway. For a holistic approach to relaxation, Estate of Health in Kingsville offers yoga, meditation, and wellness treatments to help you reconnect on this day of love. Celebrate your bond with meaningful moments and restorative experiences that leave you feeling refreshed and closer than ever.

Make It A Dinner Date

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic dinner at one of Windsor Essex’s most enchanting dining destinations. Indulge in an unforgettable fine dining experience at Neros Steakhouse at Caesars Windsor, where exquisite dishes and an elegant atmosphere set the stage for a perfect evening. For a cozy and intimate setting, head to Hole in the Wall in Amherstburg, offering a unique menu and a warm ambiance that’s perfect for lovebirds. Or, visit Gladstone Commons, crowned the “Best Date Night Spot” in our Best of Windsor Essex Awards, for a memorable evening of exceptional food and romance. And don’t miss Spago, winner for serving the “Best Pasta” in the region, where authentic Italian flavors and a charming vibe make for an ideal Valentine’s dinner. Wherever you choose, these exceptional restaurants promise a night filled with love and flavor.

Take In A Show or Game

Relive your childhood crush and enjoy a fun night out at the Chrysler Theatre at the Boy Band Review Dinner Show. Your ticket includes a 4 course dinner plus the show! For the sports lover in your life treat them to the Windsor Spitfires hockey game on February 13th for some pre-Valentine’s Day red and white action or wind down the weekend at the Windsor Express basketball game on Sunday February 16th.

windsoreats: Love Shack Valentine’s Popup Bar

Windsor’s cheesiest and most charming Valentine’s Day popup bar. Step into a wonderland of romance with:

Themed nights that bring out all the feels

Live music to set the mood

Love-inspired cocktails so good, Cupid’s jealous

Fun activities for couples and friends alike

Yummy desserts that will melt your heart

Over-the-top decorations for the perfect Instagram moment

Whether you’re planning a romantic date, a Galentine’s Day outing with the girls, or just want to soak in the love-filled vibes, The Love Shack at WindsorEats is your ultimate Valentine’s destination.

Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts

Find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift and support local artisans and businesses by shopping at some of Windsor Essex’s charming boutique shops. Explore Whiskeyjack Boutique for unique Canadian-made goods, discover thoughtful treasures at Jones & Co., or browse handcrafted creations at The Local Maker and Urban Art Market. For the book lover in your life, River Bookshop offers an array of carefully curated titles to inspire and delight. Whether you’re looking for a heartfelt token or a one-of-a-kind keepsake, these shops have everything you need to make your Valentine feel truly special.

No matter how you choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, Windsor Essex offers countless ways to make it unforgettable. Make the most of this day of romance by planning the perfect outing or gift to show your loved ones just how much they mean to you. For more inspiration and to explore all the Valentine’s Day happenings in our region, be sure to check out our Valentine’s Day Guide. Make it a day filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories!

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.