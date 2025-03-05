NEW INFORMATION: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Issues Measles Exposure Update

Following the confirmation of a case of measles which attended Cornerstone Christian Academy, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has updated the exposure window to February 21st and 24th.

Two additional points of exposure have now been identified and the WECHU is providing further direction regarding steps to take for residents who may have been exposed.

Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan (Met) Campus

Sunday, March 2nd – 9:30am to 1:30pm

1995 Lens Avenue, Windsor

Main Entrance

Elevators

3rd Floor Pediatric Hallway

For those who are unvaccinated against measles or are immunocompromised there will be an opportunity provided for a post-exposure vaccination and further assessment at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit this evening from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. It is strongly recommended that unvaccinated or immunocompromised individuals who were in these spaces during the exposure period attend the health unit this evening or contact the health unit at 519-258-2146 extension 1420.

Windsor Regional Hospital has confirmed that any inpatient, at-risk individuals who may have been exposed will be contacted directly with further information. In addition, those who require emergent medical attention and think they may have symptoms of measles, due to recent exposure and/or have not been vaccinated for measles, please follow the directions below:

Please call the hospital ahead (519-254-5577), dial 0 for the switchboard and ask to speak with the Emergency Department that you are planning to go to. Prior to entry, please wear a well fitted mask or ask security for a mask upon entry. If you have an appointment at the hospital and believe that you have been exposed to measles and are unvaccinated, please call 519-254-5577 and ask to speak with the department that you are scheduled to attend prior to your appointment day and time

TMC Kingsville Walk-in/Urgent Care

273 Main St. East, Kingsville

March 1st – 9:20am to 12:15pm

Any unvaccinated or immunocompromised residents who attended this walk-in clinic on the date and times specified above are asked to call the WECHU at 519-258-2146 extension 1420 at their earliest convenience for further assessment and guidance.