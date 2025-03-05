Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Issues Warning For Possible Measles Exposure

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has received lab confirmation of a case of measles that attends Cornerstone Christian Academy in Ruthven. The potential exposure took place from February 21st to 28th.

All families of students attending Cornerstone Christian Academy are required to contact the health unit effective 8:30am, Wednesday, March 5th and should isolate until such time that this can occur. The health unit is working closely in collaboration with school administration to identify potential exposures and provide guidance to school personnel and families.

Additional exposures are also being investigated and the Health Unit is working closely with hospitals to provide direction on the measures which should be taken if required to attend the emergency department.

The Health Unit reminds those who may have been exposed to contact the health unit and monitor for symptoms of measles that may appear 7 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. A red rash appears on the face 3 to 7 days after the start of the above symptoms. The rash may start from the face and progress down the body. If you develop these symptoms, contact your health care provider.

The measles virus spreads easily in the air when an infected person coughs, talks, or sneezes, and then another person breathes in the virus particles in the air even up to 2 hours after the person with the infection has left a closed space. It can also be spread by direct contact with the secretions from the infected person’s mouth or nose. Infants and children less than 12 months of age, pregnant people and immune-compromised individuals who have been exposed to measles should consult with their health care provider for individual medical advice.