WEATHER: Thursday February 27th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday February 27th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday February 27th, 2025.
Periods of rain mixed with drizzle changing to snow in the morning then to a few rain showers or flurries later in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.
