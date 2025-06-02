Police Seize $200,000 In Drugs From Illegal Cannabis Dispensary

Windsor Police has arrested one man and seized over $200,000 in cannabis following the search of an illegal cannabis dispensary.

Police say that on May 29th, 2025, members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) assisted the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in executing a search warrant at an unlicensed cannabis dispensary located in the 100 block of Tecumseh Road West.

During the search, officers seized over $200,000 worth of cannabis products and over $1,000 in cash.

The store was closed pursuant to an interim closure order under section 18 of the Cannabis Control Act.

A 24-year-old was charged with:

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of proceeds of crime

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.