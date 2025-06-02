Watch For Eastbound Riverside Drive Lane Restrictions
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday June 2nd, 2025, 5:28pm
Eastbound Riverside Drive East will have lane restrictions from Strabane Avenue to Lauzon Road for road repairs.
The work will take place between 7:00am and 7:00pm on Tuesday, June 3rd, through Thursday, June 5th, 2025.
Flag persons will be present.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook