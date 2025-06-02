Windsor-Essex

Watch For Eastbound Riverside Drive Lane Restrictions

Monday June 2nd, 2025, 5:28pm

Construction
Eastbound Riverside Drive East will have lane restrictions from Strabane Avenue to Lauzon Road for road repairs.

The work will take place between 7:00am and 7:00pm on Tuesday, June 3rd, through Thursday, June 5th, 2025.

Flag persons will be present.

 

