Dilkens To Veto Decisions To Keep Tunnel Bus

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has announced his decision to veto City Council’s decision made during the budget meeting to continue the operations of the tunnel bus.

In a post on social media, Dilkens said, “As a result of the economic threat posed by Donald Trump on my country and community, I intend to veto City Council’s decision to continue subsidizing the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel bus that brings 40,000 people to Detroit to spend money every year. Why would we want to subsidize economic development in the United States when their President is assaulting our communities? We receive almost no benefit in return.”

Dilkens also said the city will be pulling sponsorship of the Detroit Grand Prix if these tariffs are implemented and will review all other spending to ensure the City of Windsor is maximizing purchases of Canadian-made goods.