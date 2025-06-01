NEWS >

Watch For East Windsor Road Closures Due to Road Panel Repairs

Sunday June 1st, 2025, 2:53pm

Road panel repairs will close both Fairview Boulevard and Eastlawn Avenue from Wyandotte Street East to St. Rose Avenue as well as Thompson Boulevard from Wyandotte Street East to Ontario Street.

The work takes place from Monday, June 2nd, through Monday, June 16th, 2025.

