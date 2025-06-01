Strike At The Best Western Plus

Employees at the Best Western Plus in downtown Windsor are in strike.

“Unifor members at Best Western Plus deserve wages that reflect the value they bring to the hospitality sector and respect for the hard work they do every day,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “Instead of seeking to improve working conditions, the employer has demanded concessions. Our members won’t stand for it.”

Local 195 members walked off the job at 12:01am June 1st. The union says they are looking for an offer that addresses wages and withdraws concessions.

“Hotel workers should not be asked to accept less while the hospitality industry continues to recover and grow,” said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. “This strike is about protecting decent work and dignity for every worker who makes this hotel run.”

Unifor Local 195 represents nearly 40 workers in guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance at the hotel.