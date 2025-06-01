Pet Of The Week: Meet Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Sunday June 1st, 2025, 12:00pm
Paul Blart: Mall Cop – 1 year – Male
Hello, I’m Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Don’t let the badge fool you, I’m not on the job 24/7. In fact, I’m quite mellow. I appreciate a quiet corner where I can watch the world go by. I may seem shy at first, but that’s just me assessing the situation. I’m a bit of a loner, but don’t mistake my independence for aloofness. I’ve got a heart full of love to give, it just takes me a bit longer to show it. I’d do well in a calm home where I can have my own space, but also the opportunity to connect when I’m ready. I also prefer to be the only cat in your life, I don’t do well with other felines. Adopt me and discover the quiet joy of a companion who asks for little but gives much in return. I am a special paws adoption, which means I do have medical needs that need tending to. I am heartworm positive, but because of this, my adoption fee is totally up to you!
Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.
Comment With Facebook