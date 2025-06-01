Pet Of The Week: Meet Paul Blart: Mall Cop





Paul Blart: Mall Cop – 1 year – Male

Hello, I’m Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Don’t let the badge fool you, I’m not on the job 24/7. In fact, I’m quite mellow. I appreciate a quiet corner where I can watch the world go by. I may seem shy at first, but that’s just me assessing the situation. I’m a bit of a loner, but don’t mistake my independence for aloofness. I’ve got a heart full of love to give, it just takes me a bit longer to show it. I’d do well in a calm home where I can have my own space, but also the opportunity to connect when I’m ready. I also prefer to be the only cat in your life, I don’t do well with other felines. Adopt me and discover the quiet joy of a companion who asks for little but gives much in return. I am a special paws adoption, which means I do have medical needs that need tending to. I am heartworm positive, but because of this, my adoption fee is totally up to you!