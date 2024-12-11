CloudyNow
Truck Fire In Tecumseh

Wednesday December 11th, 2024, 8:05am

No one was injured after a transport trailer went up in flames Tuesday evening.

Police say it happened on Manning Road in the Town of Tecumseh just before 10:30pm.

They say that the driver of the transport truck exited the vehicle, at which time it began to smoke and eventually caught fire.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire to be nonsuspicious.

