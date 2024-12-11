Truck Fire In Tecumseh
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday December 11th, 2024, 8:05am
No one was injured after a transport trailer went up in flames Tuesday evening.
Police say it happened on Manning Road in the Town of Tecumseh just before 10:30pm.
They say that the driver of the transport truck exited the vehicle, at which time it began to smoke and eventually caught fire.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Investigators believe the cause of the fire to be nonsuspicious.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook