Tecumseh Invites Residents To Name The Town’s Snowplows

The Town of Tecumseh is asking residents to embrace their creativity and help name the town’s seven snowplows for the 2025/2026 winter season.

“We’re excited to launch the Name a Snowplow initiative this year and can’t wait to see the clever and creative submissions from our residents,” said Kirby McArdle, Manager of Public Works. “Our snowplows play a crucial role in keeping our community safe during the winter months, and this is a fun way to connect with the people we serve.”

How to Participate:

