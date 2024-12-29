Tecumseh Invites Residents To Name The Town’s Snowplows
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday December 29th, 2024, 12:36pm
The Town of Tecumseh is asking residents to embrace their creativity and help name the town’s seven snowplows for the 2025/2026 winter season.
“We’re excited to launch the Name a Snowplow initiative this year and can’t wait to see the clever and creative submissions from our residents,” said Kirby McArdle, Manager of Public Works. “Our snowplows play a crucial role in keeping our community safe during the winter months, and this is a fun way to connect with the people we serve.”
How to Participate:
- Submit Your Names: Visit the Noticeboard on Placecspeak until January 2nd to share your ideas.
- Vote for Your Favourites: From January 3rd to January 22nd, residents will have the opportunity to vote on the top 15 names selected by an internal committee.
- Winning Names Announced: The final seven names will be revealed during the January 28th Regular Council Meeting.
