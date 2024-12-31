Light RainNow
One Person Killed In Weekend Fire At 920 Ouellette

Tuesday December 31st, 2024, 2:29pm

Fires
One person has now died after a weekend fire at 920 Ouellette.

It broke out shortly after 11:30am Sunday in a unit on the 16th floor.

Fire officials say the exact cause of death is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Fire At 920 Ouellette

windsoriteDOTca
