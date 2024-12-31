One Person Killed In Weekend Fire At 920 Ouellette
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday December 31st, 2024, 2:29pm
One person has now died after a weekend fire at 920 Ouellette.
It broke out shortly after 11:30am Sunday in a unit on the 16th floor.
Fire officials say the exact cause of death is unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
