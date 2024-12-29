Fire At 920 Ouellette
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday December 29th, 2024, 1:52pm
The cause of a Sunday fire at 920 Ouellette is under investigation.
It broke out shortly after 11:30am in a unit on the 16th floor.
One occupant was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The OFM has been notified of the injury.
