Light RainNow
6 °C
43 °F
Rain At Times HeavySun
11 °C
52 °F		A Few ShowersMon
7 °C
45 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
4 °C
39 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Fire At 920 Ouellette

Sunday December 29th, 2024, 1:52pm

Fires
0
0

The cause of a Sunday fire at 920 Ouellette is under investigation.

It broke out shortly after 11:30am in a unit on the 16th floor.

One occupant was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.  The OFM has been notified of the injury.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message