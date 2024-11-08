List Of Remembrance Day Ceremonies Across Windsor-Essex

Monday morning, the Windsor-Essex community is invited to come together and honour the men and women of the Canadian Military, past and present.

Each November 11th, Canadians pay tribute to the sacrifices of those who have served their country in the military in times of war and peace.

Downtown Windsor:

Starting at 11:00am, representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, military representatives, pre-registered wreath bearers, government officials, and members of the public will attend the Cenotaph at City Hall Square in downtown Windsor for an outdoor service. Special guest speakers representing Veterans this year include His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Hunter Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Commander Chris Elliott, and Silver Cross Mother Theresa Charbonneau. Students from Grades 4 to 6 from Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School, and from Grades 5 to 6 from Dougall Avenue Public School will present messages of thanks and remembrance to local Veterans, and team up for a special reading of In Flanders Fields by John McCrae.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Essex:

The Royal Canadian Legion branch 201 will be marching from the Essex Legion located at 103 Talbot Street North commencing at approximately 10:15am to the Town of Essex Cenotaph located at 33 Talbot Street South, when a Remembrance Day Ceremony will be conducted. Upon conclusion, procession will return to the legion.

Amherstburg:

The parade will assemble at The Legion at 10:30am and proceed to the Cenotaph in the King’s Navy Yard for a service at 11:00am.

Comber:

Parade and ceremony at the Comber Veterans Memorial Garden on Main Street Comber Legion, Branch 241 at 10:45am.

LaSalle:

Ceremony at Cenotaph Park at 11:00am. The ceremony honours Veterans who have fallen as well as those who continue to serve Canada today.

Leamington:

The ceremony will begin at 10:45am Before the ceremony, a parade will start at 10:30am from the corner of Erie Street North and Clark Street, proceeding south on Erie, east on Talbot, and then south on Princess Street to the Cenotaph.

Kingsville:

Service at the Cenotaph at 11:00am.

Harrow:

Harrow Legion Branch 338 will be marching from the Harrow Legion commencing at 10:45am heading North on McAffee to the Veterans Memorial Parkette (Memorial Cenotaph) on King Street West beside the post office where we will be conducting a Remembrance Ceremony commencing at 11:00am for approximately, 40 minutes and will march back to the Legion in reverse route.

University of Windsor:

The University will hold a ceremonial observance of Remembrance Day on Monday, November 11th. The program will begin at 10:45am outside the front entrance to Memorial Hall and will feature readings and music.