Illuminating The City Green And Gold For Saints Nation

Downtown Windsor is lit up green and gold to commemorate an historic national championship victory by the St. Clair Saints Men’s Football team.

The City of Windsor has been illuminating the downtown streets with Saints colours along Ouellette Avenue between Chatham Street and Riverside Drive, and Caesars Windsor has also been lighting up the Casino with vibrant green and gold.

“The entire College is overjoyed with the Saints Football team’s very quick rise to prominence – capped off by winning the Canadian Bowl over the weekend. They showed the rest of Canada what grit and determination looks like and in doing so, have become the first College program in CJFL history to win the prestigious title. Saints Nation does not shy away from showing how proud we are of the team, but seeing the City of Windsor and other community partners light up the core with our beloved school colours is a true testament to the magnitude of this big victory,” said Michael Silvaggi, President, St. Clair College.