Light RainNow
1 °C
35 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
8 °C
46 °F		CloudySat
8 °C
46 °F		CloudySun
9 °C
48 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Christmas Begins In Walkerville With The Holiday Walk This Weekend

Thursday November 21st, 2024, 5:31pm

Christmas
0
0

One of the area’s first Christmas events of the season takes place this weekend.

The annual Walkerville Holiday Walk takes pkace Friday, November 22nd, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, and Saturday, November 23rd, from 11:00am to 6:00pm along Wyandotte Street East, between Gladstone Avenue and Argyle Road.

The Walkerville Holiday Walk is a free, family-friendly event offering something special for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for holiday shopping, indulging in seasonal treats, or simply soaking up the festive atmosphere, Walkerville has you covered!

For more Christmas Fun in Windsor and Essex County, check out the Christmas Guide here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message