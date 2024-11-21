Christmas Begins In Walkerville With The Holiday Walk This Weekend

One of the area’s first Christmas events of the season takes place this weekend.

The annual Walkerville Holiday Walk takes pkace Friday, November 22nd, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, and Saturday, November 23rd, from 11:00am to 6:00pm along Wyandotte Street East, between Gladstone Avenue and Argyle Road.

The Walkerville Holiday Walk is a free, family-friendly event offering something special for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for holiday shopping, indulging in seasonal treats, or simply soaking up the festive atmosphere, Walkerville has you covered!

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

For more Christmas Fun in Windsor and Essex County, check out the Christmas Guide here.