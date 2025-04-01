SunnyNow
Ontario Raising Minimum Wage

Tuesday April 1st, 2025, 11:07am

Local News
0
0

The e Ontario government is increasing the minimum wage from $17.20 to $17.60 an hour effective October 1st, 2025.

This annualized wage increase is based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 2.4 per cent and will bring Ontario’s minimum wage to the second highest provincial rate in Canada.

“Our government will continue to have the backs of Ontario workers, investing in skills training and development and helping ensure that work pays,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “Ontario’s minimum wage remains one of the highest in the country. Now more than ever, workers and businesses need fair, balanced and predictable wages.”

