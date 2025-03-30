Jefferson Road Closure Starts Tuesday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday March 30th, 2025, 10:45am
Jefferson will be closed between Coronation Street and South National Street for sidewalk and driveway rehabilitation work starting on Tuesday. Neighbourhood residents will only be able to access this section of Jefferson at South National Street.
The intersection of Jefferson Street and South National Street will remain open to traffic throughout the remainder of the work.
The work will take place Weekdays from 7:00a, to 6:00pm until Friday, May 30st, 2025 (weather permitting)
