CloudyNow
13 °C
56 °F
Chance Of ShowersSun
19 °C
66 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
8 °C
46 °F		SunnyTue
5 °C
41 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Jefferson Road Closure Starts Tuesday

Sunday March 30th, 2025, 10:45am

Construction
0
0

Jefferson will be closed between Coronation Street and South National Street for sidewalk and driveway rehabilitation work starting on Tuesday. Neighbourhood residents will only be able to access this section of Jefferson at South National Street.

The intersection of Jefferson Street and South National Street will remain open to traffic throughout the remainder of the work.

The work will take place Weekdays from 7:00a, to 6:00pm until Friday, May 30st, 2025 (weather permitting)

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message