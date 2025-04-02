The Australian Pink Floyd Show Rescheduled
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 2nd, 2025, 11:25am
Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Australian Pink Floyd Show, originally scheduled for Thursday, May 8 in The Colosseum, has been rescheduled for Friday, August 1st at 8:00pm.
Tickets purchased for the original show date remain valid and will be honoured for the new show date. No further action is required. Guests who are unable to attend the new show date can request a refund through the original point of purchase. Refunds will be issued 30 days from the time of announcement, until May 2nd, 2025.
