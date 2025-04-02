ThunderstormNow
Howard Avenue Railway Crossing Closure Update

Wednesday April 2nd, 2025, 11:29am

Construction
0
0

As part of work underway on Howard Avenue and Division Road, a new railway grade crossing will be constructed on Sydney Avenue.

The railway crossing on Howard Avenue between Division Road and South Cameron Boulevard will be permanently closed to traffic after April 10th, 2025, weather permitting.

