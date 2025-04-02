Light RainNow
Active Investigation On Riverside Drive East

Wednesday April 2nd, 2025, 8:27am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are on scene of an active investigation in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive East near Pierre Avenue.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information or video of the area is urged to contact Windsor Police.

