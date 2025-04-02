Active Investigation On Riverside Drive East
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 2nd, 2025, 8:27am
Windsor Police are on scene of an active investigation in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive East near Pierre Avenue.
Police ask the public to avoid the area.
Anyone with information or video of the area is urged to contact Windsor Police.
