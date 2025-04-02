NEWS >
Casino Talks Continue Ahead Of Midnight Strike Deadline

Wednesday April 2nd, 2025, 5:31pm

City News
0
0

Talks continue ahead of an 11:59pm stride deadline at the casino.

Unifor Local 444 says they believe a deal can be reached, and they have resolved many issues, but several remain on the table, and no deal has been reached.

The union says they do not intend to close the casino before the deadline and will bargain until 11:59pm.  If a deal has not been reached by then, the casino will begin the shutdown process.

 

 

 

 

 

