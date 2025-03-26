Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Opens Saturday With Record Vendor Turnout

The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market returns Saturday, March 29th for its 16th season.

With 40 new vendors joining a roster of returning favourites – and the Market already operating at 99% capacity – this season promises more variety, more flavour, and more reasons than ever to head downtown. Opening Day will feature 70+ vendors, live entertainment, and the unmistakable energy that makes DWFM one of the city’s most beloved Saturday traditions.

The Market was recently honoured as the 2024 Farmers’ Market of the Year by Farmers’ Markets Ontario – officially recognizing the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market as one of the province’s best.

“Being named Farmers’ Market of the Year is an incredible honour—it’s a reflection of the passion, creativity, and commitment of our vendors, volunteers, and staff,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA). “The Market is a celebration of everything that makes downtown Windsor so vibrant, and this season will be our most exciting yet.”

The Market runs every Saturday from 9:00am to 2:00pm through October 25th, transforming Pelissier Street, between Wyandotte and Park Streets, into a thriving hub of food, music, and community pride.

Also returning this season is the Good Greens Food Reclamation Program, now powered by the support of Hydro One. Launched in October 2023, the initiative collects surplus, high-quality food from market vendors and redistributes it to local shelters and agencies throughout the city centre.

Since its inception, Good Greens has reclaimed over 12,000 lbs. of fresh produce, more than 3,300 baked goods, and 15,000 millilitres of preserves – helping prepare and serve 16,336 meals to individuals and families facing food insecurity in downtown Windsor.

The program supports a growing network of community partners, including the Downtown Mission, Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families, Salvation Army, St. Leonard’s House, the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative, and the Windsor Youth Centre.