CloudyNow
7 °C
45 °F
A Few ShowersThu
20 °C
68 °F		SunnyFri
11 °C
52 °F		Periods Of RainSat
10 °C
50 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Assembly Plant To Shut Down For 2 Weeks Following Trump’s Tariff Announcement

Wednesday April 2nd, 2025, 9:02pm

Business
0
0

Production at Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant will come to a halt for two weeks, according to Unifor Local 444.

The union announced they received notice from Stellantis on Wednesday evening. The shutdown will start on April 7th, 2025.

“While we had heard rumours of potential downtime, the company said there are multiple factors at play, with the primary driver behind the final decision being this afternoon’s announcement from US President Donald Trump of the U.S. tariffs,” said Unifor 444 president James Stewart in a social media post. “This has and continues to create uncertainty across the entire auto industry.”

“This is not just affecting our plant,” Stewart said, “it’s impacting facilities in the U.S. and Mexico as well.”

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message