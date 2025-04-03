Windsor Assembly Plant To Shut Down For 2 Weeks Following Trump’s Tariff Announcement

Production at Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant will come to a halt for two weeks, according to Unifor Local 444.

The union announced they received notice from Stellantis on Wednesday evening. The shutdown will start on April 7th, 2025.

“While we had heard rumours of potential downtime, the company said there are multiple factors at play, with the primary driver behind the final decision being this afternoon’s announcement from US President Donald Trump of the U.S. tariffs,” said Unifor 444 president James Stewart in a social media post. “This has and continues to create uncertainty across the entire auto industry.”

“This is not just affecting our plant,” Stewart said, “it’s impacting facilities in the U.S. and Mexico as well.”