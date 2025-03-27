Know An Awesome Nurse? Nominate Them For This Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 18th Annual Lois Fairley Nursing Award.

The award is named for Lois Fairley, a Windsor’s Grace Hospital nursing program graduate in 1955, who spent her career caring for patients at Grace Hospital as a nurse and head nurse. She also served the nursing profession as a member of the Provincial Board of Directors of Registered Nurses Association of Ontario. She served as President of the Ontario Nurses Association and the Program Advisory Committee at St. Clair College.

The award is selected and given by the Windsor-Essex chapter of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO) from nominations received from the public.

If you or a loved one have ever needed nursing care in a hospital, at home or through our public health nurses, you know the difference that an outstanding nurse makes with patients and their families.

The nomination process is easy. In 500 words or less tell a story about how a nurse impacted a life of a patient, a family, their workplace or their community. For more information and nomination form, go to the website for the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario Windsor Essex.

Entries must be received by April 25rd. The 18th Annual Award Presentation will take place during Nurses Week 2025.