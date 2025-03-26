Health Unit Launches Tool To Assess Risk And Provide Guidance Following A Measles Exposure

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has launched an easy, simple-to-follow, online self-assessment tool can be used following a possible exposure to measles to guide those exposed through a series of questions to determine the next steps they should take.

The risk assessment tool will let the user know if they are eligible for additional vaccination or treatment options which can make the difference between mild and severe illness for those at risk of infection. It will make further recommendations around contacting the health unit or monitoring for symptoms for 7 to 21 days.

For many individuals, the symptoms of measles can be managed at home but for those most at-risk, there are additional steps to follow. According to Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, “As a result of our region’s high vaccination rates the next steps for those exposed to the virus are simple for most. Things get more complex for those who are unimmunized or under immunized. This new tool will be an asset to those who are unsure if they should be staying home, calling our office, or moving along with their day to day lives after being exposed to measles in a community setting. Vaccinated or not, this will provide clear guidance to those who have been exposed and looking for next steps.”

The online risk assessment tool is available on the WECHU’s measles exposure webpage, and will be linked in public measles exposure notifications for direct access.