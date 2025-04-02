Twisted Apron, Spago, OG Pizza, Oxley, Penalty Box, Others Win 2025 ‘Best Of Windsor Essex’ Awards
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 2nd, 2025, 11:52am
Tourism Windsor Essex has announced the winners of the 2025 Best of Windsor Essex awards.
Voting ran from February 10th through March 2rd with the goal of putting together the most comprehensive list of the “best things to see and do” in the region.
The popular social media campaign drew a tremendous response where Windsor Essex businesses received over 7,000 votes, and handed out 48 awards. This year is the tenth anniversary of the Best of Windsor Essex Awards
“Over the past 10 years we have seen over 110k users log on to bestofwindsoressex.ca and vote for their favourites,” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex. “Those votes help us create our ‘Best Of’ list that we then share with visitors as they plan trips to our region. We know that when visitors come here, they look for local recommendations, and what better way to find them than through a curated list of 48 award winners.”
Attractions & Events
Best Attraction – Family Friendly – Colasanti Tropical Gardens
Best Attraction – Gaming – Caesars Windsor
Best Attraction – Historical – Willistead Manor
Best Festival – Carrousel of the Nations
Best Holiday Event – Bright Lights Windsor
Best Parade – Amherstburg Santa Claus Parade
Best Street Event – Amherstburg Open Air Weekends
Drink
Art of a Cocktail – Wolfhead Distillery
Best Bar, Pub or Sports Bar – The Loose Goose RestoPub & Lounge
Best Brewery Experience – Walkerville Brewery
Best Café, Coffee Shop or Roaster – Anchor Coffee House
Best Winery Experience – Pelee Island Winery
Outdoor Adventure
Best Beach – Colchester Beach & Harbour
Best Birding Hub – Point Pelee National Park
Best Golf Course – Kingsville Golf & Country Club
Best On The Water Activity – Urban Surf Co.
Best Park or Garden – Kings Navy Yard Park
Best Picnic Spot – Point Pelee National Park
Best Trail – Ganatchio Trail
Stay
Best Hotel – Caesars Windsor
Best Unique Stay – The Grove Hotel & Motel
Food
Best Bakery & Baked Goods – Iron Kettle Commissary
Best Breakfast – The Twisted Apron
Best Burger Joint – Mamo Burger Bar
Best Date Night Spot – Spago
Best Diverse Eats – El Diablo
Best Farmers Market or Shop – Downtown Windsor Farmer’s Market
Best Fried Chicken Sandwich – The Grove Brewing Co.
Best Ice Cream Parlour – Dairy Freez
Best Lunch Spot – The Penalty Box
Best Pasta House – Spago
Best Patio – Oxley Estate Winery
Best Pizza Pie – OG Pizza
Best Plant Based Eatery – Taloola Café
Best Wing Spot -The Loose Goose RestoPub & Lounge
Shopping
Best Boutique Shop – Cindy’s Home & Garden
Best Buyable Experience – Anna’s Home & Garden Holiday Classes
Best Locally Made Store – Urban Art Market
Best Mall – Devonshire Mall
Best Shopping District – Amherstburg
Best Spa or Wellness Resort – Estate of Health
Photo Op
Best City Photo Op – Dieppe Gardens & Windsor Waterfront
Best County Photo Op – Point Pelee National Park Tip
Best Pelee Island Photo Op – Pelee Island Lighthouse
