Twisted Apron, Spago, OG Pizza, Oxley, Penalty Box, Others Win 2025 ‘Best Of Windsor Essex’ Awards

Tourism Windsor Essex has announced the winners of the 2025 Best of Windsor Essex awards.

Voting ran from February 10th through March 2rd with the goal of putting together the most comprehensive list of the “best things to see and do” in the region.

The popular social media campaign drew a tremendous response where Windsor Essex businesses received over 7,000 votes, and handed out 48 awards. This year is the tenth anniversary of the Best of Windsor Essex Awards

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Over the past 10 years we have seen over 110k users log on to bestofwindsoressex.ca and vote for their favourites,” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex. “Those votes help us create our ‘Best Of’ list that we then share with visitors as they plan trips to our region. We know that when visitors come here, they look for local recommendations, and what better way to find them than through a curated list of 48 award winners.”

Attractions & Events

Best Attraction – Family Friendly – Colasanti Tropical Gardens

Best Attraction – Gaming – Caesars Windsor

Best Attraction – Historical – Willistead Manor

Best Festival – Carrousel of the Nations

Best Holiday Event – Bright Lights Windsor

Best Parade – Amherstburg Santa Claus Parade

Best Street Event – Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Drink

Art of a Cocktail – Wolfhead Distillery

Best Bar, Pub or Sports Bar – The Loose Goose RestoPub & Lounge

Best Brewery Experience – Walkerville Brewery

Best Café, Coffee Shop or Roaster – Anchor Coffee House

Best Winery Experience – Pelee Island Winery

Outdoor Adventure

Best Beach – Colchester Beach & Harbour

Best Birding Hub – Point Pelee National Park

Best Golf Course – Kingsville Golf & Country Club

Best On The Water Activity – Urban Surf Co.

Best Park or Garden – Kings Navy Yard Park

Best Picnic Spot – Point Pelee National Park

Best Trail – Ganatchio Trail

Stay

Best Hotel – Caesars Windsor

Best Unique Stay – The Grove Hotel & Motel

Food

Best Bakery & Baked Goods – Iron Kettle Commissary

Best Breakfast – The Twisted Apron

Best Burger Joint – Mamo Burger Bar

Best Date Night Spot – Spago

Best Diverse Eats – El Diablo

Best Farmers Market or Shop – Downtown Windsor Farmer’s Market

Best Fried Chicken Sandwich – The Grove Brewing Co.

Best Ice Cream Parlour – Dairy Freez

Best Lunch Spot – The Penalty Box

Best Pasta House – Spago

Best Patio – Oxley Estate Winery

Best Pizza Pie – OG Pizza

Best Plant Based Eatery – Taloola Café

Best Wing Spot -The Loose Goose RestoPub & Lounge

Shopping

Best Boutique Shop – Cindy’s Home & Garden

Best Buyable Experience – Anna’s Home & Garden Holiday Classes

Best Locally Made Store – Urban Art Market

Best Mall – Devonshire Mall

Best Shopping District – Amherstburg

Best Spa or Wellness Resort – Estate of Health

Photo Op

Best City Photo Op – Dieppe Gardens & Windsor Waterfront

Best County Photo Op – Point Pelee National Park Tip

Best Pelee Island Photo Op – Pelee Island Lighthouse