Construction To Resume On Howard

Construction resumes on Howard Avenue this week.

Stage 2 of the project includes storm sewer improvements, road reconstruction and widening, construction of a new railway grade crossing on Sydney Avenue, streetlighting and traffic light improvements, sidewalk and multi-use trail.

There will be lane reductions on Howard Avenue and Division Road between the Roundhouse Centre/Devonshire Mall intersection and the Union Square Plaza intersection beginning Tuesday, April 1st, 2025, until approximately Friday, October 3st1, 2025.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message