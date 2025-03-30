Light RainNow
12 °C
54 °F
Chance Of ShowersSun
19 °C
66 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
8 °C
46 °F		SunnyTue
5 °C
41 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction To Resume On Howard

Sunday March 30th, 2025, 9:30am

Construction
0
0

Construction resumes on Howard Avenue this week.

Stage 2 of the project includes storm sewer improvements, road reconstruction and widening, construction of a new railway grade crossing on Sydney Avenue, streetlighting and traffic light improvements, sidewalk and multi-use trail.

There will be lane reductions on Howard Avenue and Division Road between the Roundhouse Centre/Devonshire Mall intersection and the Union Square Plaza intersection beginning Tuesday, April 1st, 2025, until approximately Friday, October 3st1, 2025.

The railway crossing on Howard Avenue between Division Road and South Cameron Boulevard will be permanently closed as of April 1st, 2025.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message