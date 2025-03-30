Construction To Resume On Howard
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday March 30th, 2025, 9:30am
Construction resumes on Howard Avenue this week.
Stage 2 of the project includes storm sewer improvements, road reconstruction and widening, construction of a new railway grade crossing on Sydney Avenue, streetlighting and traffic light improvements, sidewalk and multi-use trail.
There will be lane reductions on Howard Avenue and Division Road between the Roundhouse Centre/Devonshire Mall intersection and the Union Square Plaza intersection beginning Tuesday, April 1st, 2025, until approximately Friday, October 3st1, 2025.
The railway crossing on Howard Avenue between Division Road and South Cameron Boulevard will be permanently closed as of April 1st, 2025.
