Suspect Arrested After Five-Hour Standoff In Walkerville

Tuesday April 1st, 2025, 7:27pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police has arrested a 40-year-old man following a standoff in Walkerville.

Police say that shortly before 9:00am Tuesday, members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad attended a residence in the 700 block of Chilver Road to execute a warrant.

Upon arrival, the male suspect refused to comply with officers’ commands to exit the residence.

In response, officers established a secure perimeter around the property and engaged the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit and trained negotiators to resolve the situation peacefully.

After an extended standoff lasting five hours, Adam Anthony Filangeri surrendered and was arrested without further incident. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

 

