Suspected Khat Seized At The Bridge
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 2nd, 2025, 10:50am
Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Ambassador Bridge stopped 8 kg of suspected Khat from entering Canada from the United States.
Officials say it was found in two separate courier shipments.
