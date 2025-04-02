ThunderstormNow
Suspected Khat Seized At The Bridge

Wednesday April 2nd, 2025, 10:50am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Ambassador Bridge stopped 8 kg of suspected Khat from entering Canada from the United States.

Officials say it was found in two separate courier shipments.

 

