Pet Of The Week: Meet Kellogg!

Sunday March 30th, 2025, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0

Kellogg (Special Paws – FIV +) – Domestic Long Hair – Male – 6 years

My life has been a journey of twists and turns, but I’ve learned to roll with the punches. I’ve roamed the streets, seen the world, and now I’ve found solace in the comforting walls of this shelter. I’ve grown fond of the kind-hearted humans here, but I yearn for a place to call my own. I’m a bit of a connoisseur of cozy spots – perfect for curling up with a good book or movie. Adopt me, and let’s start our adventure together. I am a special paws adoption, which means I do have medical needs that need tending to. I came to the shelter with a wound on face which is healing and I also tested positive for FIV. Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) compromises the immune system, but cats with FIV commonly live normal life spans so long as they do not have other pre-existing conditions! Cats in households with stable social structures where housemates do not fight are at little risk of acquiring FIV infections, as it’s transferred via bite wounds, and infects only felines. Because of this, my adoption fee is totally up to you!

Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.

