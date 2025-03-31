CloudyNow
6 °C
42 °F
Mainly SunnyTue
5 °C
41 °F		Showers Or ThunderstormsWed
18 °C
64 °F		CloudyThu
19 °C
66 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Tom Segura Announces Latest Global Stand-Up Comedy Tour “Come Together” Is Coming To Caesars Windsor

Monday March 31st, 2025, 4:29pm

Entertainment
0
0

Tom Segura: Come Together is coming to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Thursday, September 4th.

Segura’s highly anticipated new hour of comedy has been selling out with stops across the UK, Asia, and North America. His previous world tour, “I’m Coming Everywhere,” sold out venues across the world with over 300 shows.

“This is the most fun I’ve had on tour and I’m excited to continue touring this hour of material to a bunch of great cities across the globe. If my Instagram algorithm is any indication of the state of humanity this very well might be the last tour anyone can see on earth. Can’t wait!” – Tom Segura

Ticket buyers in a select number of cities will have the option to purchase a Platinum charity ticket. Segura will donate a portion of the proceeds from these Platinum ticket sales to the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

Catch Tom Segura on the Come Together tour live from The Colosseum stage on Thursday, September 4th at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4th at 10:00am online.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message