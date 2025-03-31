Tom Segura Announces Latest Global Stand-Up Comedy Tour “Come Together” Is Coming To Caesars Windsor

Tom Segura: Come Together is coming to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Thursday, September 4th.

Segura’s highly anticipated new hour of comedy has been selling out with stops across the UK, Asia, and North America. His previous world tour, “I’m Coming Everywhere,” sold out venues across the world with over 300 shows.

“This is the most fun I’ve had on tour and I’m excited to continue touring this hour of material to a bunch of great cities across the globe. If my Instagram algorithm is any indication of the state of humanity this very well might be the last tour anyone can see on earth. Can’t wait!” – Tom Segura

Ticket buyers in a select number of cities will have the option to purchase a Platinum charity ticket. Segura will donate a portion of the proceeds from these Platinum ticket sales to the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

Catch Tom Segura on the Come Together tour live from The Colosseum stage on Thursday, September 4th at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4th at 10:00am online.