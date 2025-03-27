Tree Removal In Downtown Kingsville

The Town of Kingsville has marked several trees in the downtown core for removal. This comes after an Arborist determined they are becoming hazardous to the downtown core.

When a landmark tree that will significantly alter the streetscape or natural features of the neighbourhood is scheduled for removal, the tree is marked with an “X” to give residents advanced warning.

The town plans to replace these trees immediately with two trees for each tree removed from Town property.