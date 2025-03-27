Mainly SunnyNow
13 °C
55 °F
Mainly CloudyThu
14 °C
57 °F		ShowersFri
14 °C
57 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
15 °C
59 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Tree Removal In Downtown Kingsville

Thursday March 27th, 2025, 2:33pm

Kingsville
0
0

The Town of Kingsville has marked several trees in the downtown core for removal. This comes after an Arborist determined they are becoming hazardous to the downtown core.

When a landmark tree that will significantly alter the streetscape or natural features of the neighbourhood is scheduled for removal, the tree is marked with an “X” to give residents advanced warning.

The town plans to replace these trees immediately with two trees for each tree removed from Town property.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message