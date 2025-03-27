Six Graduates Of St. Clair To Be Honoured At 32nd Alumni Of Distinction Awards

The 2025 recipients of St. Clair College’s Alumni of Distinction Award have industry experience ranging from the culinary arts to tool and mold, and everything in between. While these six individuals have diverse educational backgrounds, they all share the common traits of tremendous professional success and have positively impacted their communities.

The honorees for St. Clair College’s 32nd Alumni of Distinction Awards are the following:

Dino Miceli, Founder and President, Calibur Tool and Mold, graduated in 1992 from the Mold Maker program.

Sheri Lynn Koscielski, Senior Mentor, FIRST Robotics, graduated in 1986 from the Business Common program.

Paula Reaume-Zimmer, President and CEO, Bluewater Health, graduated in 1994 from the Nursing program.

Adelina Sisti-DeBlasis, Teacher, Greater Essex County District School Board, graduated in 2011 from the Culinary Management program.

Walter LaPlante, Control and Industrial Connectivity Supervisor, Ford Motor Company, graduated in 2009 from the Mechanical Engineering Technology program.

Chuck Kelly, President and CEO, Movati Athletic, graduated in 1991 from the Ambulance and Emergency Care program.

This year’s list of honourees brings the total to 143 graduates recognized by the College since 1992. This year’s Alumni of Distinction ceremony will take place on Friday, May 2nd, 2025, in the Alumni Skyline room at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts in downtown Windsor. Tickets to the event are $75 and are available for purchase by calling the Chrysler Theatre Box Office at 519-252-6579. Tables of eight or 10 are also available, upon request.