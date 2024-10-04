Catch The 2024 Fall Beer & Cider Festival At The WindsorEats Food Hall

The 2024 Fall Beer & Cider Festival takes palace this Saturday at the WindsorEats Food Hall, and will feature 11 breweries and cideries bringing over 40 beers and ciders to sample, this boutique festival promises an evening full of great drinks, live entertainment, and autumn vibes.

Sample & Sip from the Best Attendees will have the chance to sample a wide range of craft beers and ciders while chatting directly with the brewers and cider makers themselves. This is your opportunity to learn more about the beverages straight from the source as the brewery and cidery staff will be on-site pouring and sharing their expertise. If you find something you love, you can purchase a full-sized serving of it to enjoy on the spot.

There will also be cocktails available for purchase, including WindsorEats’ famous margaritas, making sure there’s something for everyone. Take Your Favourite Home Loved what you tried? No problem! Thanks to the festival’s unique setup at WindsorEats Food Hall, guests can purchase closed beverages to take home.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Whoa Nellie! will be taking the stage all night, delivering a high-energy performance featuring their unique blend of Americana, Country, and New Traditional sounds.

The evening runs from 6:00pm to 11:00pm. General admission tickets are $15, and they can be purchased in advance through WindsorEats.com.