Watch For Central Avenue Road Closure At Tecumseh
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 3rd, 2024, 1:13pm
Central Avenue will be closed north of Tecumseh Road for water main work (intersection only) on Wednesday and Thursday.
No access will be allowed either from Central Avenue to Tecumseh Road East or from Tecumseh Road East to Central Avenue.
