Watch For Central Avenue Road Closure At Tecumseh

Tuesday September 3rd, 2024, 1:13pm

Construction
0
0

Central Avenue will be closed north of Tecumseh Road for water main work (intersection only) on Wednesday and Thursday.

No access will be allowed either from Central Avenue to Tecumseh Road East or from Tecumseh Road East to Central Avenue.

 

