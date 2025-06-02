Largest Ever Spring Convocation At St. Clair College Underway

The largest ever graduating class from St. Clair College will have their diplomas and degrees conferred during five Spring Convocation sessions in Windsor this week.

More than 5,500 students will participate in five sessions, graduating from various schools within the College.

“Convocation is truly a celebration for everyone in attendance: students, their family and friends who are with us as guests, and all of the College’s faculty and staff who are on the stage and in the audience,” said St. Clair President Michael Silvaggi. “It is the culmination – the successful culmination – of several years of very hard work, and a major step toward the achievement of lifelong career dreams and fulfillment. And it’s obviously my favourite duty as the President, to send the students off into the world, now as our newest graduates.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Upon completing this year’s Spring Convocation ceremonies, the College will have more than 150,000 alumni.