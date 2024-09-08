Pet Of The Week: Meet Shaggy
Sunday September 8th, 2024, 12:00pm
Shaggy – Male – 9 years – Domestic Short Hair
Hi there, I’m a senior cat named Shaggy! I came to the shelter in not the best shape, but thankfully their team has taken care of me and helped me heal. I still do have some medical concerns which is why I am a special paws, meaning you get to choose your own adoption fee. I’m a little shy when first meeting, but I will warm up to you especially if you give me butt scratches!!! Consider adopting me and you’ll have a loyal sidekick
