Mostly CloudyNow
20 °C
68 °F
Mainly SunnyMon
25 °C
77 °F		SunnyTue
27 °C
81 °F		SunnyWed
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Pet Of The Week: Meet Shaggy

Sunday September 8th, 2024, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0



Shaggy – Male – 9 years – Domestic Short Hair

Hi there, I’m a senior cat named Shaggy! I came to the shelter in not the best shape, but thankfully their team has taken care of me and helped me heal. I still do have some medical concerns which is why I am a special paws, meaning you get to choose your own adoption fee. I’m a little shy when first meeting, but I will warm up to you especially if you give me butt scratches!!! Consider adopting me and you’ll have a loyal sidekick

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message