Mainly ClearNow
11 °C
53 °F
Mainly SunnyWed
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyThu
24 °C
75 °F		SunnyFri
26 °C
79 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Wednesday August 21st, 2024

Wednesday August 21st, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Wednesday August 21st, 2024.

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message