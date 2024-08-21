WEATHER: Wednesday August 21st, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday August 21st, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday August 21st, 2024.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.
