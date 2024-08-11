Construction Alert: Eastbound Norfolk Avenue Sidewalk Repair
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 11th, 2024, 2:00pm
Eastbound Norfolk Avenue will have lane restrictions between Woodland Avenue and Longfellow Avenue for sidewalk repairs.
Work will take place daily from August 12th to 26th.
