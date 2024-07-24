Walkerville Distillery District Night Market Is Back Friday

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market is back for round two this Friday. The annual community event which offers locals and visitors the chance to enjoy an evening under the stars filled with all things local – from delicious eats and drinks to entertainment and small business vendors.

The Night Market welcomes attendees of all ages, ensuring there’s something for everyone, including great food and drink options alongside diverse shopping experiences. Admission to the event is free, fostering a welcoming atmosphere for families and individuals alike.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the ‘Walkerville Distillery District Night Market’ for another season,” said Mike Brkovich, Owner of Walkerville Brewery. “These events have become a staple in our community, offering a vibrant gathering place to support local businesses and enjoy a variety of culinary delights, shopping, and entertainment.”

It takes place from 5:00pm to to 11:00pm and is located on Argyle Road between Brant Street and Wyandotte Street, right in front of the Walkerville Brewery.

For more information on this event head to www.walkervillebrewery.com/wddnm