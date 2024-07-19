NEWS >
Mostly CloudyNow
23 °C
73 °F
Mainly SunnyFri
27 °C
81 °F		SunnySat
29 °C
84 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
29 °C
84 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Tentative Agreement Reached To End LCBO Strike

Friday July 19th, 2024, 1:20pm

City News
0
0

The LCBO has reached a tentative agreement with OPSEU.

Pending ratification, the strike of LCBO’s 10,000 unionized team members will end at 12:01am on Monday, July 22nd.

The LCBO says it is now working to prepare our people and operations to return to business as usual. They say LCBO retail locations will open for in-store shopping on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024.

Further details on the agreement will be shared once it has been ratified.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message