Tentative Agreement Reached To End LCBO Strike

The LCBO has reached a tentative agreement with OPSEU.

Pending ratification, the strike of LCBO’s 10,000 unionized team members will end at 12:01am on Monday, July 22nd.

The LCBO says it is now working to prepare our people and operations to return to business as usual. They say LCBO retail locations will open for in-store shopping on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024.

Further details on the agreement will be shared once it has been ratified.