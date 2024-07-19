LCBO Strike To Continue

NEWS >
Friday July 19th, 2024, 4:07pm

The strike will continue at the LCBO, despite an earlier announced agreement.

According to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, the LCBO is refusing to sign return-to-work protocol, and a spokesperson said the strike will continue.

The LCBO says that OPSEU agreed to the deal by entering into minutes of settlement that requires a recommendation of ratification to their members.

“They have since introduced significant new monetary demands that should have been dealt with at the bargaining table. To introduce a new set of demands after reaching a tentative agreement amounts to bad faith bargaining,” the LCBO’s statement read.

LCBO says they expect to file an unfair labour practice in short order.

