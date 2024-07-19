LCBO Strike To Continue

The strike will continue at the LCBO, despite an earlier announced agreement.

According to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, the LCBO is refusing to sign return-to-work protocol, and a spokesperson said the strike will continue.

The LCBO says that OPSEU agreed to the deal by entering into minutes of settlement that requires a recommendation of ratification to their members.

“They have since introduced significant new monetary demands that should have been dealt with at the bargaining table. To introduce a new set of demands after reaching a tentative agreement amounts to bad faith bargaining,” the LCBO’s statement read.

LCBO says they expect to file an unfair labour practice in short order.