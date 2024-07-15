Jesse McCartney Brings All’s Well Tour To Caesars Windsor

Singer, songwriter, artist, and actor Jesse McCartney brings his All’s Well Tour Part 2 to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Friday, October 11th.

Since the start of his career, McCartney has built a catalog of instantly recognizable anthems and captivated audiences on the road and on-screen. His first three albums consecutively bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200, with the singles “Beautiful Soul” minted Gold and “Leavin'” certified Platinum.

McCartney’s journey in the public eye spans over two and a half decades, marked by evolution and growth. From his early days with the boy band Dream Street to his solo career with nostalgic hits, memorable TV and film roles, and an award-winning video game voice actor, McCartney has continually reinvented himself. As a solo artist, he quickly established himself as a pop sensation, with his solo debut going Platinum and his singles achieving Gold and Platinum status both in the US and internationally. He even co-wrote a quadruple-platinum, Grammy-nominated single for Leona Lewis.

His new release, All’s Well, is his fourth extended play and includes hit singles “Faux Fur” and “Make A Baby.” McCartney self-described this release as “a collection of songs I’ve been working on over the last year,” and admitted his admiration for old-school ’70s pop as his inspiration. Like in his previous release, McCartney cites his wife as a key influence as he continues to enter new stages in his life.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 19th at 10:00am.