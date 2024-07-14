Mainly SunnyNow
E-bike Struck On County Road 22

Sunday July 14th, 2024, 7:20am

Lakeshore
0
0

A person on an E-bike was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on County Road 22 between Beechwood Drive and Willowwood Drive in Belle River.

It happened just before 11:00pm Saturday.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated.

 

