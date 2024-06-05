Mainly SunnyNow
Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Windsor Essex

Wednesday June 5th, 2024, 12:50pm

Weather
0
0

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor and Essex County.

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to push into the region this afternoon and continue into the early evening as a cold front pushes through.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

