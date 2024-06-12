Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Announces Program Relocations Downtown To Support The Area’s Most Vulnerable Population

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare will be relocating programming currently offered at 744 Ouellette Avenue beginning June 17th through to June 21st with a re-opening date of June 24th, 2024.

The Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre, which supports those in crisis is opening on June 24th, 2024, adjacent to the Goyeau Street entrance of Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus Emergency Department.

Services available include:

Crisis Walk-in Services available 8:00am to 8:00pm

Linkages to primary care at CMHA Health Centre

24-hour, 7 days a week Crisis Telephone Line: 519.973.4435

The new Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Downtown Campus located at 500 Ouellette Avenue will offer the following programs:

Injection Clinic

General Psychiatry Clinic

Transitional Youth Clinic

Assessment and Referral

Wellness Program

Community Withdrawal Management

CMHA – Coordinated Access

Assertive Community Treatment – Date TBD

Limited walk-in crisis services will be available at 744 Ouellette Avenue during the transition. The 24-hour, 7-day Crisis Line will remain available by calling 519-973-4435. Individuals experiencing a mental health emergency can also go to the nearest Emergency Department during the relocation.